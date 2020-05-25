Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.1900, as bears take control

- XRP/USD recovered from the intraday low, but the upside is slow.
- Critical support is created by a psychological $0.1900.
XRP/USD tested the intraday low at $0.1855 and recovered back above $0.2000. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1935; the short-term bias remains bearish, while the volatility is high. The price of the third-largest digital asset has gained nearly 2% since the start of the day, though it is still 3% lower from this time on Sunday.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the daily charts, XRP's recovery is limited by psychological $0.2000, which is reinforced by daily SMA50. However, above this barrier does not guarantee a sustainable recovery as a stronger resistance in the area $0.2030-$0.2040 may discourage the short-term bulls and push the price below $0.2000. The above-mentioned resistance zone includes daily SMA100 and SMA200 as long as 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. If it is cleared, the recovery will gather pace and bring $0.2080 and $0.2100 into focus.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $0.1900. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the intraday low of $0.1855 and $0.1800.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market share war shakes crypto market
Ethereum confirms the market's weakness in the short term as it closed yesterday at the price level of $195.5. Closing below the $200 level with such a small margin shows that the bulls are not in the business of defending the price structure to keep it up.
XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.1900, as bears take control
XRP/USD tested the intraday low at $0.1855 and recovered back above $0.2000. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1935; the short-term bias remains bearish, while the volatility is high.
ETH/USD makes its way above $200, the recovery is slow
Ethereum bears took ETH price below psychological $200 on Monday, but a fresh buying interest located around this level helped to push the price back inside the previous consolidation range.
ADA/USD may retreat to $0.0450 before another bullish wave
Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday low of $0.0509 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.0532 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin is still nearly 7% lower from this time on Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.