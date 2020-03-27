Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD settles above SMA 20 as price looks to break past $0.18 barrier

XRP/USD remained in control this Friday as the price went up from $0.1766 to $0.1775 . This followed a heavily bullish Thursday where the price spiked from $0.162 to $0.176 , going above the SMA 20 curve in the process. To go past the $0.18 psychological level, XRP/USD will need to break above the upward channel formation . Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator indicate increasing bullish sentiment while the RSI indicator had risen from 41.42 to 50 this Thursday following bullish price action. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.