Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD regains ground above $0.2000, still vulnerable to losses

- XRP/USD has been recovering since the start of the European hours.
- The lack of follow-through may put the recovery in jeopardize.
XRP/USD jumped above $0.2000 and tested the intraday high at $0.2017. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2000; however, the short-term bias remains bearish. The price of the third-largest digital asset gained over 3% since the start of the day and stayed unchanged in the recent 24 hours.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
A sustainable move above $0.2000 might improve the technical picture provided that we see a follow through and a recovery towards $0.2030. This resistance limited the recovery since the beginning of May, moreover, it is reinforced by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high. A recovery above this area will improve the short-term technical picture and allow for an extended upside towards $0.2060 that served as an upper line of the recent consolidation channel.
On the downside, the initial support is created by daily SMA50 at $0.1990. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.1920. This barrier is created by the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band and the lowest level of the previous four hours. The next strong support comes at $0.1900-$0.1890 (psychological level and Thursday's low).
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
