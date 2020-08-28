Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD new downtrend is bad news for the bulls

The price of XRP is currently at $0.267 after a major rejection from $0.28.

XRP is one of the few big coins that has decisively lost its daily uptrend.

Unfortunately for XRP, bulls were not strong enough to hold the daily uptrend and bears have confirmed a downtrend. It is unclear when the selling pressure will end as there are almost no support levels on the way down.

XRP/USD daily chart

The daily chart looks extremely bad for bulls after losing both the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which are on the verge of a bear cross. Unfortunately, because the way up was so strong and fast, buyers couldn’t set many support levels and XRP is now in free fall.

The next significant support level is at $0.248 and $0.20. Anything else in between doesn’t represent any threat to the bears.