- XRP/USD closes in on critical 200-day SMA on Saturday.
- Pair is up more than 14% on a weekly basis.
Ripple (XRP/USD) snapped its 9-day winning streak on Thursday after touching its highest level since March 7th at $0.2357. Following the corrective slide, the pair gained traction on Friday and gained nearly 3% before continuing to push higher on Saturday. As of writing, the pair was up 3% on a daily basis at $0.2245.
XRP/USD technical outlook
On Wednesday and Thursday, the pair tested its 200-day SMA but failed to make a daily close above that critical resistance. During that time, the RSI indicator on the daily chart touched the 70 mark to trigger a technical correction. At the moment, the 200-day SMA is located at $0.2280 and if the pair successfully conquers that level, it could target $0.2460 (Mar. 7 high) ahead of $0.2500 (psychological level).
On the downside, the 100-day SMA seems to have formed a dynamic support at $0.2170. Below that level, $0.2085 (Apr. 30 low) could be seen as the next support before $0.2000 (psychological level).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
