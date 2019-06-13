Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD is back below $0.40 amid growing bearish sentiments
- Ripple's XRP has returned to the previous range amid slow trading activity.
- XRP/USD needs to move above $0.42 for the recovery to gain traction.
Ripple's XRP, the third largest coin by market value, is changing hands at $0.3940. It has lost nearly 2% of its value on a daily basis and 1.3% since the beginning of Friday trading. The coin slipped back below critical $0.40, which is an ominous signal for the short-term XRP bulls. Ripple's market value has settled at $16.8 billion, while the trading volumes settled at $1.16 billion.
XRP's technical picture
A move above psychological $0.40 proved to be short-lived as un upside momentum faded away on approach to the next barrier $0.4100 and triggered profit-taking on speculative XRP longs. The initial support comes at $0.3900, followed by Jun 12 low at $0.3889. However, the most important support lies at $0.3700. This support area is created by a confluence of strong technical indicators, including SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart, SMA50 on a daily chart and the weekly low. Once it is cleared, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.3550 (61.8% Fibo retracement).
On the upside, a move back above $0.4000 handle will allow for an extended recovery towards $0.4100 (Thursday's high). A sustainable move above this handle will open up the way towards $0.4170 (SMA100 - Simple Moving Average - on 4-hour chart), it is followed by 23.6% Fibo retracement located on the approach to psychological $0.42.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.