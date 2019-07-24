- Ripple's coin has been moving in sync with the market.
- XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3230 to build upon the upside momentum.
Ripple's XRP hit the recent high at $0.3414 on July 20. The sell-off ensued that took the price towards the current levels marginally above the critical $0.3000. The third-largest digital coin with the current market capitalization of $13.1 billion has lost nearly 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday. The coin is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid the sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
Bank of America builds a settlement system based on Ripple's technology
Ripple adoption speeds up with South Korean Payment Remittance company, Sentbe
Ripple's technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD bulls have to take the price above $0.3175 to mitigate the initial bearish pressure. This barrier is created by a confluence of technical levels including SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on 4-hour chart, SMA50 and SMA200 on 1-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside may be extended towards $0.3230 (SMA100 1-hour) and psychological $0.33. This resistance is closely followed by $0.3370 (SMA100 4-hour and the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band)
On the downside, the initial support comes at $0.3040 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band), followed by the intraday low of $0.3026. Psychological $0.30 creates a strong barrier that is likely to stop the bears' push for a while. a sustainable move lower will trigger more sell-off towards the recent low of $0.2834.
Considering that the short-term RSI (the Relative Strength Index)stays flat close to oversold territory, we may suggest that the downside momentum will slow down at this stage.
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
