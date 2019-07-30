Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD gets a mega boost towards $0.32

- The consolidation from Monday has been instrumental to the ongoing breakout.
- The MACD bullish divergence shows XRP having a positive tune to the trend.
Ripple has been able to hold ground above $0.30 after the declines of last week crippled the bulls. From a high around $0.3276, the sellers smashed through tentative key support levels at $0.32, the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour, 50 SMA 1-hour as well as $0.3100.
The bearish pressure pushed down on the next support at $0.3050 before meeting an avalanche of buying power at $0.30, which eventually stopped the losses. The consolidation from Monday has been instrumental to the ongoing breakout. XRP/USD made a brilliant move in a couple of engulfing candlesticks.
Read also: Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse on Facebook’s Libra – “We don't need a new fiat currency"
After soaring above the moving averages, Ripple is facing resistance at the trendline as well as $0.3200. Trading at $0.3179, technical indicators show XRP having hit oversold levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is settled within the overbought.
Traders need to be on the lookout for a retreat below 70, which will signal a reversal. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) bullish divergence shows XRP having a positive tune to the trend. Therefore, we can expect Ripple to form a higher low pattern before the next breakout.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may break free from range to the downside - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is oscillating in a tight range marginally below $9,500 handle. While the first digital asset managed to recover from the weekend low, the upside momentum remains to be weak, which makes it vulnerable to further sell-off.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD glued to $200 amid desperately low volatility
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $197.50 and settled marginally above $200 handle.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD gets a mega boost towards $0.32
Ripple has been able to hold ground above $0.30 after the declines of last week crippled the bulls. From a high around $0.3276, the sellers smashed through tentative key support levels at $0.32.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls ready to give BCH/USD a push above the 61.8% Fib level
Bitcoin Cash is the generally bearish market a nice shed of green today. Besides, BCH the other cryptos subtly in the green are Bitcoin and Monero. With a relative change of +2.57, the price is up 0.87% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.