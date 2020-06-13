Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD faces bearish correction following Friday’s bullish price action

  • XRP/USD is currently priced around $0.1920.
  • The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears started the day strong as the price fell from $0.1930 $0.1920. The price is currently trending inside the 20-day Bollinger Band after jumping back inside it this Friday. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while William’s %R is moving next to the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.194, $0.1988, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there two healthy support levels at $0.1884 and $0.1819

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1922
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.1931
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2005
Daily SMA50 0.2041
Daily SMA100 0.1926
Daily SMA200 0.2128
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1949
Previous Daily Low 0.1868
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1844
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1918
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1899
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1883
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1802
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1964
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1997
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2045

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

