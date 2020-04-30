  • XRP/USD is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
  • The RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.2269 in the early hours of Thursday as the bulls retained control for the tenth straight day. The price has encountered resistance at the SMA 200. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. XRP/USD is currently overpriced since it’s hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2269
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.2265
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1928
Daily SMA50 0.1786
Daily SMA100 0.2173
Daily SMA200 0.229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2309
Previous Daily Low 0.2128
Previous Weekly High 0.1999
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.224
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2197
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2159
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2054
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1979
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2414
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.252

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

