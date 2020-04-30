- XRP/USD is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
- The RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2265 to $0.2269 in the early hours of Thursday as the bulls retained control for the tenth straight day. The price has encountered resistance at the SMA 200. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. XRP/USD is currently overpriced since it’s hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the overbought zone.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2269
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.2265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1928
|Daily SMA50
|0.1786
|Daily SMA100
|0.2173
|Daily SMA200
|0.229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2309
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2128
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1784
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
