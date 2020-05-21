Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below upward trending line

  • XRP/USD bulls try to fight back following bearish Wednesday.
  • Currently, the price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and upward trending line.
  • MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.2015 to $0.202, following a bearish Wednesday. The price currently sandwiched between the SMA 50 and the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.

On the upside, the bulls face resistance at the upward trending line, SMA 20, $0.214 and $0.219. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $0.198 and $0.188.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2019
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.2015
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2083
Daily SMA50 0.1984
Daily SMA100 0.2087
Daily SMA200 0.2205
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2062
Previous Daily Low 0.1973
Previous Weekly High 0.2162
Previous Weekly Low 0.178
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2007
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1972
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1884
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2149

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

