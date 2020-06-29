- XRP/USD is vulnerable to the range-bound trading in the short-run.
- The critical support for the coin is createdn by $0.1700.
XRP/USD dropped below $0.1700 during the weekend and recovered to $0.1766 by press time. Ripple's XRP is the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. The coin has has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday, but it is still down nearly 7% on a weekly basis.
XRP/USD: technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD recovery is capped by 1-hour SMA50 currently at $0.1780. This MA has been limiting the upside since June 27. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $0.1800 reinforced by 1-hour SMA100 and $0.1830 (1-hour SMA200). The next resistance is created by the lower boundary of the previous short-term consolidation range at $0.1860 followed by $0.1900. On the downside, the local support local at $0.1760. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.1700 and the local low $0.1690. The RSI is flat in a neutral position, which means the coin may continue consolidating in the current channel.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, the strong resistance is created by SMA100 at $0.1930. This barrier is followed by SMA50 at $0.1950. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2000-$0.2030 that served as a strong resistance area in the beginning of June. Once it is cleared, the recovery may gain traction towards $0.2100 reinforced by daily SMA200.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
