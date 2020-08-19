Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls consolidate price above the $0.30-level

XRP/USD bulls take over control, following bearish Tuesday.

The price continues to consolidate above the $0.30 level.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls stepped back into the market following a bearish Tuesday as the price crept above the upward trending line. The price has gone up slightly from $0.3027 to $0.3041. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, showing decreasing price volatility.

The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, showing that the market sentiment is presently bearish. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending alongside the overbought zone. The price chart shows two strong resistance levels at $0.3059 and $0.3175. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.297 (SMA 20) and $0.282.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.3028 Today Daily Change 0.0000 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.3028 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2928 Daily SMA50 0.2365 Daily SMA100 0.216 Daily SMA200 0.2157 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3219 Previous Daily Low 0.2981 Previous Weekly High 0.3075 Previous Weekly Low 0.2687 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3072 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3128 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2933 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2838 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2695 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3171 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3314 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3408



