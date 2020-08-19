Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls consolidate price above the $0.30-level

  • XRP/USD bulls take over control, following bearish Tuesday.
  • The price continues to consolidate above the $0.30 level.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls stepped back into the market following a bearish Tuesday as the price crept above the upward trending line. The price has gone up slightly from $0.3027 to $0.3041. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, showing decreasing price volatility

The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight red sessions, showing that the market sentiment is presently bearish. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending alongside the overbought zone. The price chart shows two strong resistance levels at $0.3059 and $0.3175. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $0.297 (SMA 20) and $0.282.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3028
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.3028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2928
Daily SMA50 0.2365
Daily SMA100 0.216
Daily SMA200 0.2157
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3219
Previous Daily Low 0.2981
Previous Weekly High 0.3075
Previous Weekly Low 0.2687
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3072
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3128
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2838
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2695
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3171
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3314
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3408

 


 

