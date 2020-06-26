Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days

XRP/USD has had a bearish start to this Friday following three straight bearish days.

The MACD has had 16 consecutive bearish sessions.

The price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud this Thursday.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently looking to re-enter it. The MACD has had 16 consecutive red sessions, indicating that market momentum is entirely bearish. Eight out of the last nine sessions in the Elliott Oscillator have been bearish.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD faces strong resistance levels at $0.1837 (green Ichimoku cloud), $0.186, $0.19, $0.1915 (SMA 20) and $0.1975 (SMA 50). On the downside, good support lies at $0.1816.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1822 Today Daily Change 0.0007 Today Daily Change % 0.39 Today daily open 0.1815 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1926 Daily SMA50 0.1983 Daily SMA100 0.1927 Daily SMA200 0.2105 Levels Previous Daily High 0.184 Previous Daily Low 0.1786 Previous Weekly High 0.1988 Previous Weekly Low 0.1821 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1806 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1819 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1787 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1759 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1733 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1841 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1868 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1896



