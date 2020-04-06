Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks above $0.19, bulls aims for $0.20 next

- XRP/USD is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is currently overvalued.
- The RSI indicator has jumped from 51.02 to 59.18.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bulls are well and truly in control as the price has risen from $0.1794 to $0.1955, going past crucial psychological levels at $0.18 and $0.19. To continue this upward momentum, the bulls must go past $0.2039 to push the price above the SMA 50 curve. However, the price has already crossed above the SMA 20 Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is currently overpriced. This means that a short-term bearish correction may be around the corner. The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI indicator has jumped from 51.02 to 59.18.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1953
|Today Daily Change
|0.0158
|Today Daily Change %
|8.80
|Today daily open
|0.1795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1668
|Daily SMA50
|0.2057
|Daily SMA100
|0.2217
|Daily SMA200
|0.2375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1824
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1767
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
