Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 only to run into trendline resistance

- Ripple price holds above $0.20, averting possible losses to $0.19.
- XRP/USD is not out of the danger yet according to the downward pointing RSI.
Ripple has started to nurture a consolidative move between $0.20 support and $0.21 resistance. Earlier this week, the price spiked above $0.215 but failed to overcome the resistance at the descending trendline. The widespread declines mid this week saw XRP lose every inch of the ground towards $0.20. On the brighter side, the buyers’ congestion at $0.20 stopped the bearish action.
Meanwhile, XRP/USD has a prevailing market value of $0.2056. The price is seating above the moving averages whereby the 50 SMA in the 1-hour range is in line to offer support at $0.2026 while the 100 SMA is holding the position marginally above $0.20.
Technically, Ripple is still dominated by selling pressure. The RSI downward action shows that recovery will not come easy, at least not for now. The same bearish trend is emphasized by the MACD. This indicator is holding at the mean line (0.0). Lack of a bullish divergence suggests that the momentum still lean in the direction the sellers desire. If support at $0.20 caves in, there is possibility that the XRP will spiral to first, seek support at $0.19 and $0.18 and second, to create fresh demand from investors.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
