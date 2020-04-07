Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds short term resistance at 0.20

- Ripple trades around half a percent higher on Tuesday but there is some resistance at the 0.20 area.
- There is a nice channel forming on the intraday charts and the price looks like its turning lower.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple has been moving in a bullish channel for a while now and it seems like 0.20 was just a step too far. Analysing the 4-hour chart you can see the moving averages have crossed over in a bullish fashion. There has also been some good volume on the uptrend and the RSI indicator moved into bullish territory. If this is where the price starts to turn lower then the red support zone of 0.1835 could be important.
Away from this, the black line which is the bottom of the channel could act like support. If that level breaks then the green line just above 0.16 is the next support zone. The market is in a competitive movement of higher highs and higher lows. But for the trend to continue 0.20 needs to be broken.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1993
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1694
|Daily SMA50
|0.2038
|Daily SMA100
|0.2217
|Daily SMA200
|0.2371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: There are some decisions to be made now as price is in a critical zone
Technically on this daily chart Bitcoin is still in a downtrend. There is not been a new higher low wave but sometimes the price does move in straight lines in the cryptosphere. On the lower timeframes (4-hr) the waves are ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds short term resistance at 0.20
Ripple has been moving in a bullish channel for a while now and it seems like 0.20 was just a step too far. Analysing the 4-hour chart you can see the moving averages have crossed over in a bullish fashion. There has also been some good volume on ...
ETH/BTC Price Analysis: Rejected the key 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level
Ethereum has been on a better run in comparison to Bitcoin over the last few weeks and it's quite clear from the latter part of this chart. Now it seems that run is over after the price hit the 38.2% retracement level. Amazingly the volume ...
TRON Price Analysis: TRX rejects the 55 EMA and the 0.014 level
TRON has pushed lower after trading higher earlier in the session. The pair hit some resistance at the 55 daily exponential moving average. The price has been some quite some fall since hitting ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.