  • Ripple is trading 1.37% higher on Monday and in line with the broader crypto sentiment.
  • The bulls have used to 55 EMA as support in the past and look to be leaning on it again.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is trading higher on Monday as most of the crypto majors trade positively apart from Bitcoin. The price had broken out of the consolidation high at 0.20642 but now has dipped back below the region. 

Looking closer at the chart, the bulls are trying to find support at the 55 exponential moving average (EMA). In addition to this, the blue trendline is also providing some support and it has done so on multiple occasions. 

The volume in this move to the downside has been somewhat lacklustre and more recently the spikes higher have been accompanied with higher volume. The Relative Strength Index indicator is also just above the 50 mid-line but looks slightly vulnerable. Overall, this is still an uptrend on the hourly timeframe but if the trendline breaks it could indicate a retracement is on the cards.

Ripple 0.20 test

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2033
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 0.2012
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2103
Daily SMA50 0.1963
Daily SMA100 0.2109
Daily SMA200 0.2218
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2047
Previous Daily Low 0.1989
Previous Weekly High 0.2162
Previous Weekly Low 0.178
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2011
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1926
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2043
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2074
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2102

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

