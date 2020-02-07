Ripple Price Analysis: Will XRP/USD hold onto $0.28 ahead of the surge above $0.30?

Ripple price struggles to stay afloat above $0.28 after the $0.29 seller congestion zone proved impervious.

Sideway action comes into play amid reducing volatility and volume across the cryptocurrency market.

Spot rate: $0.2814

Relative change: -0.00146

Percentage change: -0.55%

Trend: Sideways trending

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD daily chart

As long as Ripple stays above the 200-day SMA, more upward action is imminent.

The MACD bullish divergence suggests that bulls are relatively in control in spite of the lack of momentum to break above the resistance at $0.29 and $0.30 respectively.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple forges an uptrend within a clear cut ascending channel likely to contain the price movements over the weekend session.

The most likely trend for Ripple is sideways trading as per the horizontally moving RSI.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Low volatility levels and reduced volume hint that rapid price movements are unlikely on Friday unless either the resistance at $0.29 is broken or the bears smash XRO past the support at $0.27.