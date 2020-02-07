Ripple Price Analysis: Will XRP/USD hold onto $0.28 ahead of the surge above $0.30?

- Ripple price struggles to stay afloat above $0.28 after the $0.29 seller congestion zone proved impervious.
- Sideway action comes into play amid reducing volatility and volume across the cryptocurrency market.
Spot rate: $0.2814
Relative change: -0.00146
Percentage change: -0.55%
Trend: Sideways trending
Volatility: Low
XRP/USD daily chart
As long as Ripple stays above the 200-day SMA, more upward action is imminent.
The MACD bullish divergence suggests that bulls are relatively in control in spite of the lack of momentum to break above the resistance at $0.29 and $0.30 respectively.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple forges an uptrend within a clear cut ascending channel likely to contain the price movements over the weekend session.
The most likely trend for Ripple is sideways trading as per the horizontally moving RSI.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Low volatility levels and reduced volume hint that rapid price movements are unlikely on Friday unless either the resistance at $0.29 is broken or the bears smash XRO past the support at $0.27.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2814
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|0.2829
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2422
|Daily SMA50
|0.2187
|Daily SMA100
|0.233
|Daily SMA200
|0.2567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2465
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3118
