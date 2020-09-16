Ripple Price Analysis: Ripple's Co-Founder Jed McCaleb continues dumping his XRP holdings

- XRP has been struggling to follow other major coins during 2020.
- The digital asset is currently trading at $0.244 and has lost a significant portion of its market dominance.
- The Co-Founder of Ripple has been selling significant amounts of XRP tokens.
It’s a known fact that Ripple owns the majority of XRP coins. The founder, Jed McCaleb, stated that he held around 9 billion XRP tokens in 2014. This number represents close to 10% of the total supply. Recent estimations show that McCaleb still owns approximately 4 billion XRP, which is more than 10% of the current circulating supply.
Chris, Jed, and Arthur started OpenCoin, now Ripple, in 2012 and they eventually created 100 XRP coins, gifting most of the coins to Ripple Labs. As a part of their compensation, they got 20 billion XRP which they divided amongst themselves. Jed McCaleb decided to sell his XRP, however, to ensure a responsible distribution of his coins, Ripple Labs and McCaleb entered an agreement where he couldn't sell more than:
$10,000 per week during the first year
$20,000 per week during the second, third and fourth years
750 million XRP per year for the fifth and sixth years
1 billion XRP per year for the seventh year
2 billion XRP per year after the seventh year
This agreement, however, was revised in 2016 and granted McCaleb the ability to sell more XRP coins in the form of a percent of average daily volume.
I fully complied with the previous agreement but now I have better terms for the amount of XRP I’m able to sell.
According to older reports, the average amount of XRP sold during 2019 was lower than 1 million per day, however, looking at 'tacostand', a wallet associated with Jed McCaleb we can see that around 5.7 million XRP coins were sent to exchanges in the past four days. Between the beginning of September and September 13, this number was 3.9 million. If McCaleb is sending these XRP coins to exchanges and selling them, it would mean he has been selling more than $1 million worth of XRP per day in September alone.
Here is a fun quote from the CEO of Ripple:@bgarlinghouse clarified “We would not be profitable or cash flow positive [without selling XRP], I think I’ve said that. We have now.”— Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) March 1, 2020
Dumping $XRP on you is how Ripple stays alive. https://t.co/H2KwsANDVo
The most recent estimates show that McCaleb still owns at least 4 billion XRP now, representing close to 10% of the circulating supply. While many people have criticized McCaleb for selling his XRP, according to him, it's the only way for Ripple to remain profitable. McCaleb will continue receiving XRP coins until he gets all 9 billion.
On September 1, 2020, McCaleb received 133 million XRP coins and 60 million more on August 19. On August 1, he received 56 million. Looking at older transactions, it seems that the CEO gets at least 1 transaction from Ripple on the first day of the month but the sum is always different.
XRP/BTC/ETH Comparison chart
We know that most cryptocurrencies tend to follow Bitcoin’s moves. XRP was indeed following Bitcoin up to a crucial point around March, where Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many others had a significant bull rally while XRP continued trading sideways.
Eventually, around May 2019, XRP did have a bull rally that didn’t last long. The price of XRP plummeted, hitting lower lows while the rest of the market did not. It's unclear if McCaleb constantly selling is a factor in the decline of the cross-border digital asset. He has stated that history has already shown no relation between his XRP liquidations and the price.
XRP/USD daily chart
After the dump on September 3, XRP price has managed to bounce from the 100-MA several times. Buyers are still holding this support level, but struggling to see any bullish action. The RSI has dropped to lower lows and seems to have formed a trendline that could push XRP up to $0.254, the next resistance point if broken.
On the other hand, a loss of the 100-MA would be devastating for XRP as there are almost no support levels on the way down beside the 200-MA at around $0.214.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Kraken just won approval to create America's first crypto bank
According to an official announcement, Kraken, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange has just obtained approval to create America's first crypto bank.
Another BTC bulls massacre on the way
BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,980, getting ready to retest the psychological barrier of $11,000 for the first time since the sharp sell-off on September 3.
Bloody Tuesday turned into blissful Wednesday for Stellar, NEO, and LEO
The cryptocurrency market can be wild. Sometimes it is cruel and brings painful losses to coin holders, but the next day comes and rewards those who did not panic-sell.
CRO facing a multiple-month correction despite 500% YTD returns
Crypto.com had one of the best years in the cryptocurrency industry, establishing itself as a top 10 coin by market capitalization and outperforming the rest.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.