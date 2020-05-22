Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls fightback after XRP/USD drops below the green Ichimoku cloud

  • XRP/USD faces resistance at SMA 50, $0.2045, SMA 20 and $0.2126
  • The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.1941 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Friday. This follows a bearish Thursday wherein the price dropped from $0.2015 and went below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum.

On the upside, XRP/USD faces resistance at SMA 50, $0.2045, SMA 20 and $0.2126. Overcoming resistance at SMA 50 will enable the price to re-enter the green Ichimoku cloud. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1893 and $0.1806.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1945
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.1942
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2071
Daily SMA50 0.1988
Daily SMA100 0.2078
Daily SMA200 0.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2029
Previous Daily Low 0.1891
Previous Weekly High 0.2162
Previous Weekly Low 0.178
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1976
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1879
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1816
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1741
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2017
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2092
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2154

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

