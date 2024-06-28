Ripple President breaks silence on upcoming RLUSD stablecoin’s impact on XRP

- Ripple President Monica Long commented on the upcoming stablecoin Real USD and its impact on XRP.
- Long said stablecoin and XRP are complementary and additive, addressing the concerns over the RLUSD launch.
- XRP edges higher and holds above $0.47 on Friday.
Ripple (XRP) President Monica Long recently appeared on The Block Podcasts and addressed XRP trader concerns about the stablecoin’s launch. The payment remittance firm’s stablecoin is called Real USD (RLUSD) and is slated for launch in 2024.
Long shared her views on the stablecoin, its role in the ecosystem, the Real World Asset (RWA) narrative, and the institutional pivot on crypto.
- Ripple President Monica Long spoke about the firm’s upcoming stablecoin, Real USD, and its relationship with XRP.
- In the podcast interview, Long answered questions on the nature of the stablecoin and discussed the RWA narrative and shift in institutional investors and their stance on crypto.
Ripple's upcoming stablecoin will 'complement' XRP@Ripple President @MonicaLongSF joins @fintechfrank on The Scoop to discuss the recent growth and expansion of Ripple's product offerings, including an upcoming stablecoin— The Block Podcasts (@TheBlockPods) June 26, 2024
OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
00:50 Ripple Updates… pic.twitter.com/P0sTl2qXS9
- When asked about RLUSD and its impact on XRP, Long said that the stablecoin “complements” Ripple and it is “additive.”
- Therefore, Ripple’s stablecoin is designed to enhance the cross-border payment remittance narrative and seamless transfers rather than hamper XRP’s utility.
- Long explained that XRP will continue to play central in Ripple’s payment solutions, RLUSD will be introduced to complement the use of the altcoin.
- The last update in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that the regulator is asking for $102.6 million in fines against Ripple’s proposed $10 million.
Technical analysis: XRP could extend losses over the weekend
Ripple has been in a state of decline since March 11. The altcoin is struggling to break past resistance at $0.50 and could extend losses by 5%, dipping to support at $0.4508, the June 7 low.
The red histogram bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator supports this bearish narrative.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If Ripple begins recovery, XRP could climb toward the nearest Fair Value Gap between $0.4825 and $0.4841. Further up, in its rally towards the psychological barrier at $0.50, Ripple faces resistance at $0.4955, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the April 13 low of $0.4188.
