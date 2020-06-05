- Peter Brandt called XRP a scam and its price will go to zero.
- XRP/USD has settled above $0,2000, but the upside is limited.
A prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt once again expressed his negative attitude towards Ripple’s XRP. He believes that the coin is “manipulated scam” and waits until its price plunges to zero. He expressed his opinion on Twitter in reply to a trader who asked why the price of the coin had not dropped to 0.000000013 yet.
Brandt is known for his criticism towards XRP. Earlier this year, he said that XRP was only supported by ‘bag holders.’ He also added that years of trading experience taught him to know the scam when he sees it.
Brandt is not the only member of the cryptocurrency community who is critical about XRP. The project is often lambasted for its high level of centralization. Thus, another prominent trader Tone Vays said that XRP had been created by Ripple Labs out of thin air.
XRP/USD: technical picture
On a daily chart, XRP/USD is locked in a tight range limited by $0.2000 on the downside and $0.2080 on the upside. Several attempts to move outside this channel were unsuccessful. A cluster of daily SMA50 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band located at $0.2025 serves as a local support that separates the price from a decline to $0.2000. Once this area is cleared, the sell-off will gain traction with the net focus on $0.1950 (daily SMA100).
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.2080 is needed for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance is created by $0.2100, which is reinforced by the uper line of the daily Bollinger Band.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
