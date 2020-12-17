Ripple has started a bullish (34%) after bitcoin´s surge to above 23K. This move is quite interesting because price has finally broken with the bull flag after the big 177% move back in November.

This move is mimicking perfectly BTC`s move. 34% for XRP and 35% for BTC. Level in Ripple are much more clearer than in BTC and this market being more volatile can yield spectacular returns.

