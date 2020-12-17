Ripple has started a bullish (34%) after bitcoin´s surge to above 23K. This move is quite interesting because price has finally broken with the bull flag after the big 177% move back in November.
This move is mimicking perfectly BTC`s move. 34% for XRP and 35% for BTC. Level in Ripple are much more clearer than in BTC and this market being more volatile can yield spectacular returns.
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by ogfx is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. OGFX and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
