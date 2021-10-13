Bitcoin dipped to 55900, holding just above support at 53600/500. Watch this level on weakness again today.
Ripple we are long at strong support at 10800/10700. Longs need stops below 10300.
Ethereum we are long at 3500/3450.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin hit the next target of 55300/500 & 57000 as we look for 58500 & perhaps as far as resistance at 59400/600 in to the end of the week.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 53600/500. Longs need stops below 53400. Strong support at 50900/800. Longs need stops below 49500.
Ripple has paused at minor resistance at 12000/12100 to test strong support at 10800/10700. Longs need stops below 10300. A break below here targets 9700/9600.
Our longs at at 10800/10700 target minor resistance at 12000/12100. A break above the high for the bounce at 12290 this week targets 12970/12980. Above 13000 look for 13400/500.
Ethereum holding first support at 3500/3450 targets 3550/3600 & 3700. On further gains look for 3830/50 before a retest of the September high at 4000/4030.
Outlook positive as long as we hold first support at 3500/3450. A break below 3350 however risks a slide to strong support at 3170/3150. Try longs with stops below 3100.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls eye 40% upswing
Uniswap price broke out of its consolidation phase on October 1 but showed no signs of moving. A bounce that pushes it past the immediate resistance level could trigger the start of an uptrend. UNI will face $29.43 before hitting the $33.34 resistance barrier.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since its local top on October 7. This coiling up price action has pushed SHIB to produce a rising wedge formation, suggesting a correction. Shiba Inu price has been on fire, especially after an eye-popping 392% upswing between October 1 and October 7.
Coinbase to launch NFT marketplace later this year, expanding revenue base
Coinbase is preparing to venture into the non-fungible token (NFT) industry and challenge rivals including established marketplaces like OpenSea. The US-based exchange has revealed that its NFT marketplace could launch later this year.
Polygon’s MATIC at risk of collapse to $0.65
MATIC price continues to vex bulls and bears alike with the directionless and sideways trading behavior. Moreover, the past few trading days have seen MATIC drop below the Cloud and several other critical Ichimoku support levels, warning of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.