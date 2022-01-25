Renowned analyst believes Bitcoin bottomed out and entered a 96-day bull cycle

- Analysts believe that the entire cryptocurrency market is oversold across all major timelines.
- Bitcoin and altcoins may have bottomed out, and recovery could take a relatively long time.
- Experts anticipate rejection of Bitcoin price reversal attempts and retest of lows against the previous 60 hour high.
Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and revealed that a rejection of the asset’s reversal attempts could imply that it has bottomed out. Bitcoin may have hit bottom and entered a 96-day bull cycle.
Analysts predict that Bitcoin could enter a new bull cycle
Analysts believe that Bitcoin’s trend could be predicted through time cycles by moving away from price action. The entire cryptocurrency market recently suffered a bloodbath. Experts believe that cryptocurrencies in the top 20 are oversold across all major timeframes.
A V-shaped recovery may be unlikely in the short term. However, traders are awaiting a spot reversal after current market conditions. Analysts at Trading Room, a social learning platform, believe that cryptocurrencies that were trending up before the bloodbath could recover 50-150% on relief rallies.
Oversold Conditions— Trading Room (@tradingroomapp) January 22, 2022
The entire market is oversold across all major timeframes. That doesn’t mean we will do a V shape recovery
At best we will get 23.6 / 38.2 FIB bounce for some of the major coins and potential 61.8 / 78.6 for trending coins from past few weeks
Thread
@crypto_birb, a crypto analyst and trader, notes that Bitcoin has been stuck inside the $30,000 to $70,000 range for a year. @crypto_birb notes that Bitcoin price witnessed a deviation below its 20-week average. The analyst has predicted smaller bounces and rejection to retest lows.
$BTC has been stuck inside this monster range bound between $30000-$70000 for a year. Since this bull market started, #bitcoin has seen this much deviation below its 20-week average only twice. Is buying 30-40k USD similar to buying 3-4k USD?— CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) January 24, 2022
Full review: https://t.co/l1OAdlqptA pic.twitter.com/VNSM9Z1Fd0
According to historical Bitcoin price cycles, the asset could enter a 96-day bull cycle after hitting bottom. @Inmortal, a crypto analyst and trader, believes that Bitcoin price could recover to $40,000 before it drops lower.
I think we'll see another leg up to 40k this week before go down to take the lows.— Inmortal (@inmortalcrypto) January 25, 2022
In resume, 40k before 33k, imo.$BTC (LTF) pic.twitter.com/a9BNM4GjG8
FXStreet analysts have predicted that the Bitcoin price trend could form a reversal candle and target $48,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price not out of the woods as sidelined investors remain fearful
Bitcoin (BTC) price is still not yet set for a rebound as bears can trip bulls and push the price back below the pivotal level at $36,709. As markets are trying to catch a breather, it does not look like bears will be going away that easily and could pressure BTC price action to the downside.
Ethereum price at risk of slipping below $2,000
Ethereum (ETH) price action looked to be starting a rebound yesterday as bulls came in late in the US session and pushed price action back above the monthly S2 support level around $2,378. During the ASIA PAC session, however, almost half of the bull pop got erased, and bears are back, putting pressure on S2 to the downside.
Solana beats all other blockchains despite degraded performance, says FTX Sam Bankman-Fried
The Solana network suffered an outage several times over the past two weeks. Users complained about failed transfers, and the Ethereum-killer revealed that DeFi investors drove a spike in complex transactions.
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek predicts higher institutional investment in crypto
Crypto.com CEO believes that institutional investment in crypto could continue rising in 2022. Analysts have noted that the native token of the Crypto.com exchange did not get negatively impacted after the recent security incident.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.