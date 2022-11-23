The world as we know it has undergone significant levels of change. Humans have evolved to be more comfortable in their surroundings and live more freely, and this evolution has allowed us to explore more frontiers.

In the financial space, there has also been a great deal of development and evolution. As we see new opportunities to make money, our financial positions have also switched and we’ve been able to optimize our operations.

The problem with this vast change, however, is that finances have also now become overly confusing and complicated. We’ve seen the stories of people who lost money simply because they were unable to manage it well or maintain a handle on everything that’s been coming in and going out. These stories aren’t necessarily tales about their carelessness - instead, they point to the fundamental problem with financial services and money in general; it isn’t easy to monitor.

But, why is money so confusing?

Businesses can’t escape dealing with money

To begin with, it seems almost like money is as ubiquitous as ever at the moment. Today, there are hundreds of fintech platforms and services, all asking that you invest your money or save your money with them.

Whether it’s through marketing or some other means, many of these platforms have convinced so many of us to patronize them. As such, keeping tabs on your money across all of these services is incredibly difficult.

All of these have essentially meant that there is almost no way you can escape money. And considering the many available avenues, it is almost impossible for you to know which to choose or work with.

Just as well, this confusion has led to many people developing sub-optimal relationships with money.

The solution to this will be to consolidate your finances. And this solution works for everyone - individuals can find platforms that give them an overview of their holdings, while businesses can use tools like NOWPayments’ billing feature to access all of their customer deposits and manage their assets.

With the billing feature from NOWPayments, merchants will be able to withdraw from their merchant accounts into their personal accounts. The tool is especially popular for businesses running the consumption-based model - including gaming platforms, domain name sites, server rental service providers, and many more. Merchants will be able to secure their revenues using the billing feature, receiving turnover from sales on their accounts directly and transferring commissions to their partners.

Additional platforms like Stripe and PayPal also provide business suites, allowing companies to access their financial details in a single place.

With consolidation, it’s much easier to get a handle on your finances and keep everything organized. And for many people, that’s the first step toward understanding money.

Crypto’s Benefit for Business Billing

Regardless of the industry you play in, involving clients and billing will be important parts of your everyday business operations. You could be a freelancer, a law firm, or even a grocery store. Since we all deal with money, billing is a critical part of our day-to-day running.

Sadly, the billing industry isn’t perfect. One area where much work still needs to be done is with processing payments internationally. Cross-border payments are usually operated by banks, and they can be both complicated and costly.

For most businesses, the process involves going to the bank to see an “incoming wire” notification with less money than was expected because different parties that have enabled the transaction have taken their fees. Banks themselves offer little to no explanation as to why this is so, and you’re left to just accept however much you make at the end of the day.

Crypto solves this problem because it makes it easier for payments to be sent over the internet. Transactions can be confirmed in minutes, and you don’t have to pay so much in terms of fees. And, your payment arrives with the exact amount you expected - no percentages have been cut because some middlemen decided to take their fees.

Broader crypto adoption means that the future is bright

Several business types have already begun taking advantage of crypto billing - especially those that operate the consumption-based business model.

However, it is even more obvious that we’re still in the early days of adoption. Less than 5% of the world’s population uses crypto, according to some statistics. So, however much progress the industry has made, there’s a growing sense that more adoption is still on the way.

Services like BitPay and Basqet make it easy for businesses around the world to process payments and get paid using digital assets. And, they take minimal fees while ensuring that your payments arrive in minutes.

Interestingly, however, the NOWPayments billing feature is expected to bring a new sense of innovation to the market. NOWPayments will allow businesses to enjoy greater levels of control and customization for their billing process, allowing businesses to receive payments from anywhere in the world while also providing a more individual approach to payment solutions.

As businesses continue to streamline their operations to drive greater efficiency, it has become evident that crypto is a major solution to their business woes. With NOWPayments, they can enjoy a healthy mix of flexibility and reliability across the board.