- Rayduim’s LaunchLab is returning to the meme coin space, aiming to reclaim market share from Pump.fun.
- LaunchLab is gaining traction, capturing up to 24% of daily new meme coin launches compared to Pump.
- The winner of the battle between the platforms will likely deliver the next breakout token.
The debut of LaunchLab in April, Raydium’s meme coin launchpad, is leading to a comeback in the meme coin space as the platform aims to get market share from Pump.fun.
A K33 Research report states that LaunchLab is gaining traction in the Solana decentralized exchange (DEX), capturing up to 24% of daily new meme coin launches compared to Pump. However, the winner of the battle between the platforms will depend on incentives, user growth, and meme virality, with the victor likely to be the one that delivers the next breakout token.
LaunchLab’s comeback: From a slow start to gaining ground
A K33 report highlights that Raydium’s LaunchLab is making a comeback in the meme coin space, aiming to reclaim market share from Pump.fun. Following the LIBRA scandal, promoted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei in February – which resulted in billions of dollars being wiped out – many declared the end of the meme coin era. However, meme coins have made a comeback since the marketwide lows in April, with tokens like Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) surging by 440%.
Meme coins accounted for 47% of Solana’s DEX volume in March, according to David Zimmerman, Senior Analyst at K33 Research.
As retail speculation returns, the competition between Raydium and Pump.fun has heated up. With the launch of LaunchLab earlier this month, Raydium is gaining trading volume, revenue, and relevance in a sector currently dominated by Pump.
LaunchLab went live two weeks ago, and it struggled initially. However, token launches have recently experienced a significant surge, as shown in the graph below. The platform has also seen a sharp increase in daily active wallets, peaking this week at 30,530 after a drop following the first few days of the protocol’s debut.
LaunchLab token launches chart. Source: K33 Research
LaunchLab active wallets chart. Source: K33 Research
Within its first two weeks, “LaunchLab has managed to capture up to 24% of daily new memecoin launches when compared to Pump. While Pump remains very dominant, this early momentum is notable,” says Zimmerman.
The analyst noted that LaunchLab is not the first challenger for Pump’s crown. Tron’s memecoin launchpad, SunPump, had some early success and peaked at 51% of daily new memecoin launches in August last year. However, currently, SunPump has faded almost entirely into insignificance.
Whether LaunchLab is destined for the same fate remains to be seen, but being intrinsically tied to Solana’s leading DEX gives it a distinct edge over previous Pump challengers.
LaunchLab launches vs. Pump launches chart. Source: K33 Research
Challenges and competition for LaunchLab
Despite a promising start, LauchLab faces a key challenge: breaking Pump.fun’s cultural stranglehold. Its reputation for simplicity, meme virality, and fast action has created a loyal user base.
Meanwhile, Raydium offers superior economics and flexibility, its automatic integration into Raydium’s automated market maker (AMM) pools – which enjoy significant Solana-wide trading volume – is an advantage that PumpSwap cannot easily match.
The next phase of this competition may hinge on incentives. Pump.fun is reportedly exploring revenue sharing and a native token airdrop, moves that could boost user retention. Raydium, meanwhile, leads in liquidity depth, giving LaunchLab tokens a trading advantage on-chain. The team has also hinted at upcoming enhancements to tokenomic design and marketplace integrations.
Which platform will deliver the next viral meme coin?
The report concluded that Pump.fun still wears the cultural crown in Solana’s memecoin space, but LaunchLab is quickly gaining credibility with its creator-friendly framework and rising user engagement.
“Ultimately, the real winner will be the platform that can give on-chain traders what they want – big runners,” says the analyst.
The next FARTCOIN-sized success will likely propel traders toward that launchpad platform, chasing raw virality, provided Bitcoin (BTC) can maintain a strong position above $90,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes bullish breakout as stablecoin market cap hits $13 billion and ETF odds soar
Solana (SOL) price is stabilizing at around $149 at the time of writing on Thursday, after finding support around its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous day. On-chain data support a bullish thesis as SOL’s stablecoin market capitalization has surged to $13 billion.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Virtuals Protocol, Curve DAO: Altcoins surge as FARTCOIN eyes $2 goal
The wider cryptocurrency market may have slowed the relief rally that began after United States President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9, but select altcoins such as Fartcoin, Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Curve DAO (CRV) do not show any signs of a waning bullish momentum.
Coinbase appeals to Supreme Court to end third-party doctrine allowing access to customer data
Crypto exchange Coinbase filed an amicus brief on Wednesday urging the Supreme Court to cut back on the third-party doctrine, a rule often used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to demand customer information from exchanges.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.