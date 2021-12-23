To ensure the stable operation of the Quasa Chain blockchain, increase liquidity and expand the QUASA ecosystem, QUA is listed on the ProBit Global crypto exchange.
QUA is gaining popularity, the community is growing, and the site traffic is over 120 thousand unique visitors per month.
More and more people are learning about the project and joining it. QUASA is stepping up its efforts to promote QUA.
Many leading financial and crypto magazines publish news about the QUASA project and press releases.
By signing a contract with ProBit Global, QUASA goes to a new level and gains recognition all over the world.
About ProBit Global
ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide servicing crypto enthusiasts with unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.
ProBit Global is a brand trusted by millions of users
200,000+ community members
1,000,000+ monthly active users
3,000,000 monthly web visitors
50,000,000 users on partnering aggregators and wallets such as CoinMarketCap
User interface of Multilingual website supporting 41 different languages
Cryptocurrency That Unites People - Quasacoin (QUA)
QUA token smart contract address
Token Info:
Quasacoin (QUA) is an internal platform ecosystem token that is implemented on the Ethereum blockchain and is compatible with all ERC-20 wallets.
• Name: Quasacoin
• Symbol: QUA
Quasacoin (QUA) successfully debuted on December 8th on the KickEX crypto exchange.
Quasacoin (QUA) is listed on the Uniswap exchange:
QUA liquidity positions are represented on Uniswap in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT)
Anyone can trade or become a liquidity provider (LP) in the QUA liquidity pool today.
QUA gives 2,3,4X after trading on crypto exchanges with an ever-increasing trading volume.
Marketing and PR
- Active Twitter account QUASA - 15K subscribers.
- QUASA.IO website - 120K unique visitors per month.
- Quasa Media's unique content is popular.
- #DayQ Sandbox Game For Beginner Freelancers - 150K Already Played.
QUASA is running a really large-scale PR campaign
- 40 world financial publications (YAHOO, Entreprener, Investing, NewsBTC);
- Growth of the QUASA community and visitors;
- Growth of the rating on CoinMarketCap;
- Growth of QUA turnover by 1800%.
QUASA is registered in Germany - full name Quasa International GmbH
QUASA is a Decentralized Metaverse That Brings Together Freelancers and Clients.
The QUASA is being created to solve the biggest problem facing humanity, namely to solve the problem of unemployment, so that people can find a job they love, provide for themselves and their families.
Ecosystem QUASA
- Blockchain application Quasa Documents
- Closed alpha blockchain app Quasa Connect
- Block Explorer Quasa Chain
- Qua Network Monitor
- Quasa Network of 19 sites
- MVP blockchain platform for the transportation of goods
- MVP blockchain application for cargo transportation
- The first community-owned NFT platform
Combining the most brilliant minds in global trade, information security, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, QUASA aims to fix the inefficiencies in a $150 trillion USD industry.
What Is QUASA (QUA)?
QUASA is a Decentralized Metaverse That Brings Together Freelancers and Clients.
Quasacoins (QUA) value is supported by real services offered by QUASA Metaverse.
Monetization of QUASA services occurs at the last stage of each case of successful completion of the task by any performer in the form of a reward, instantly increasing the demand for QUA tokens.
The use of QUA tokens is a prerequisite for working on the QUASA.
QUASA is the starting point for the growth and coordination of the Quasa Chain blockchain.
The technologies used in QUASA eliminate the problem of trust, information barriers and legal costs. By using a trusted environment, unnecessary workflow is eliminated, the cost of completing tasks for clients is reduced, and the performers earn more.
With the move to blockchain and the use of artificial intelligence, QUASA is creating a new environment that will revolutionize our daily work.
Who Are the Founders of QUASA?
QUASA was founded by Slava Vasipenok, who explained in an interview with Irishtechnews that he is attracted and inspired by a future in which the problems of millions and hundreds of millions of people left without means of livelihood will be solved with the help of QUASA.
The mission of the project is to create a universal digital assistant so that people can find the work they love and support themselves and their families.
The team consists of more than 30 people - this is a unique combination of specialists with advanced experience in the development and implementation of large blockchain systems.
How can people learn more about Quasa?
You can keep abreast of everything by subscribing to the official Twitter account or by joining the Telegram chat and communicate directly with the project team.
On the project website, in the QUA emission section, all information about Quasacoin and a phased development plan for Quasa Metaverse are presented.
