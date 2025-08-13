Pump.fun corrects 8% from its weekly high as cryptocurrencies claw back intraday gains on Wednesday.

Pump.fun ramps of token buybacks, scoops up $12 million of PUMP from circulating supply.

Cumulative buybacks increase to approximately 7.4 billion PUMP valued at $43.4 million.

Pump.fun (PUMP) is reversing part of the gains amid volatile sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The token native to Pump.fun meme coin launchpad is trading at $0.00384, down over 4% at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Pump.fun accelerates token buyback program

Pump.fun team accelerated its token buyback program with nearly $12 million worth of PUMP removed from circulation on Tuesday. According to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem tracking platform Dune, the single-day activity propelled the cumulative buybacks to 7.4 billion PUMP valued at $43.4 billion.

PUMP buyback stats | Source: Dune

The average cost of the buybacks is $0.0045, significantly higher than PUMP’s current market price of $0.0038. PUMP has a total supply of 1 trillion. Of this, 147.5 billion tokens were sold in the public sale, representing 14.8%.

Despite the correction in price, key metrics such as token Holder Growth are steadily rising. With over 66,000 unique wallets, speculative demand for PUMP could reinforce the bullish grip, paving the way for recovery above resistance at $0.0040.

PUMP Holder Growth | Source: Dune

Technical outlook: PUMP holds key support

PUMP price shows signs of recovery after testing support at $0.0037, backed by a Golden Cross pattern that could be confirmed in upcoming sessions if speculative demand increases.

A Golden Cross is a bullish pattern that forms when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. As observed on the 4-hour chart below, the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is currently crossing above the 100-period EMA, indicating positive market sentiment.

PUMP/USDT 4-hour chart

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator highlights a buy signal with the blue line holding above the red signal line.

Still, if the MACD line crosses below the red signal line as the indicator declines toward the midline, the path of least resistance could remain downward, raising the probability of PUMP dropping toward the confluence support formed by the 50-period EMA and the 200-period EMA at around $0.0034.