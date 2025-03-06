- Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins have observed major price swings in less than 50 days of Trump’s administration.
- James Toledano of Unity Wallet attributes 90% of crypto volatility to Trump’s announcements impacting trader sentiment.
- Cronos, Near and Aptos have shown resilience amid Bitcoin's flash crash and market-wide crypto corrections.
- CRO, NEAR and APT recently ended their multi-month downtrends this week.
United States (US) President Donald Trump’s announcements have influenced crypto prices in the past month and a half. From tariff announcements to developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) meme coin guidance to lawsuits dropped against crypto firms, traders have reacted from headline to headline.
James Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Unity Wallet, believes Trump’s announcements have emerged as a key factor influencing the sentiment-driven crypto market and token prices.
Amidst the Bitcoin flashcrashes and market-wide bloodbath, three tokens ended their multi-month downward trends and are gearing for recovery: Cronos (CRO), Near (NEAR) and Aptos (APT).
Crypto’s wild price swings and top market movers
When former SEC Chair Gary Gensler referred to crypto as the Wild Wild West, he may have had a mental image of unpredictable and frequent price swings, such as the ones we noted in the less than 50 days of the Trump administration.
Trump’s strategic crypto reserve announcement, key appointments to top administrative and regulatory offices and Trump-backed World Liberty Financial’s moves have kept traders on their toes for the forty-three days he has spent in office.
Bitcoin price has crashed under the $80,000 level a few times and market liquidation in the 24-hour timeframe has exceeded the $1 billion mark, leaving traders fearful as they digest the headline daily.
“Typically, I’d attribute such a wild ride to a mix of macroeconomic pressures, security concerns, and market-driven reactions. While those factors still play a role, the past two to three months have been overwhelmingly sentiment-driven. Geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, are certainly contributing, but at this point, 90% or more of the volatility stems from President Trump and his unpredictable announcements—one day bullish, the next day bearish,” said Toledano to FXStreet.
The shifting policies of the Trump administration have proven a key driver fueling a risk-off sentiment among traders. With Bitcoin’s increasing correlation with US equities and tech stocks, there has been a decline in institutional interest as traders move away from risky assets to tackle the volatile market conditions.
The largest crypto hack, the $1.4 billion Bybit attack, further hit trader confidence and exacerbated the sell-off, explains Toledano.
The Unity Wallet COO says, “While a correction was warranted, the market’s reaction seems exaggerated—though it’s hard to blame investors for overreacting when policy decisions feel like knee-jerk responses.”
These three tokens offer buying opportunity to traders
Cronos price added nearly 10% to its value on Thursday. The token traded within its buy zone early in the day, between $0.0731 and $0.0830, as seen on the daily price chart below. The two key momentum indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), support a bullish thesis for CRO.
RSI reads 50 and is sloping upwards, MACD is flashing green histogram bars above the neutral line. CRO could gain nearly 14% and test resistance at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1004.
CRO/USDT daily price chart
CRO could find support at $0.0793, within the buy zone on the daily timeframe, if there is a correction in the token’s price.
NEAR price attempted a break out of its downward trend early on Thursday as crypto traders brace for volatility on Friday with the upcoming White House Crypto Summit. NEAR is trading within the buying zone.
NEAR could test its closest resistance at $3.565, Monday’s high for the AI token. This would mark nearly 14% gains for the token. Both RSI and MACD support the narrative, and there is an underlying positive momentum in the NEAR price trend.
NEAR/USDT daily price chart
Aptos is in the buy zone, consolidating after a clean break from its multi-month downward trend. APT trades at $5.946 at the time of writing. For sidelined buyers, APT is between $5.040 and $6.038.
Technical indicators RSI and MACD indicate a positive underlying momentum in APT price trend, as seen in the daily price chart.
APT/USDT price chart
If there is a correction, APT could find support at $5.040, the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) on the daily price chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Donald Trump backed World Liberty Financial triples Ethereum holdings ahead White House Crypto Summit
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial increased its Ethereum holdings nearly threefold on Thursday, buying the recent ETH price dip. Ethereum hovers around $2,200, up nearly 1.5% on Thursday.
White House Crypto Summit: What investors should know
The upcoming first-ever White House Crypto Summit will be held on Friday. The event will unite key industry leaders to explore how regulation and innovation can shape the cryptocurrency market's future.
Bitcoin recovers above $92,000 ahead of first-ever White House Crypto summit
Bitcoin extends recovery and trades above $92,000 on Thursday after rallying 5% in the last two days. A Glassnode report highlights that Bitcoin’s market reaction hinges on the $92,000, a key level for momentum, while $71,000 serves as critical support if BTC declines.
Chainlink bulls target a 30% upside as key support holds strong
Chainlink extends its gains by more than 4% on Thursday, trading around $17.22 after rallying nearly 13% in the last two days. On-chain data suggest a rally ahead as LINK's long-to-short ratio reaches its highest monthly level and its funding rates are positive.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.