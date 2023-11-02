- Polygon price shows signs of exhaustion after gains of 11% in the past week.
- A potential retracement to $0.599 seems likely as investors look to book profits.
- On-chain metrics show a clear redistribution among holders, adding credence to the short-term correction possibility.
Polygon (MATIC) price has rallied nearly 11% in under a week and encountered a key hurdle. A rejection here seems plausible, allowing sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate MATIC.
Also read: Bitcoin price likely to experience volatility if US NFP report for October exceeds expectations
MATIC price sets the stage for explosive growth
The daily candlestick closes of Polygon (MATIC) price has produced higher highs since October 24. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not confirmed this and has produced lower highs instead. This nonconformity, termed bearish divergence, signals a waning momentum. Hence, investors should expect the altcoin to correct. The fact that this sell signal has arrived as MATIC price retests the daily resistance level at $0.668 adds weight to the potential pullback.
Investors looking to accumulate MATIC tokens need to observe a retest of the $0.599, $0.580 and $0.562 support levels.
While the short-term outlook might seem bearish, this opportunity is likely to be followed by an explosive move to $0.668. Flipping this barrier would lead to a retest of the weekly resistance level of $0.739.
This move would constitute a 23% gain on the retest of $0.739.
In case MATIC price flips the $0.739 hurdle on a high time frame, it would be clear skies, allowing bulls to revisit the range high of $0.955.
Read more: MATIC price rally continues as Polygon’s POL contract goes live on Ethereum mainnet
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting the short-term correction for MATIC price is Santiment’s 90-day and 180-day Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) metric. This indicator computes the average purchase price of tokens held in current addresses. A rising MDIA indicates a network-wide dormancy, which means investors are confident and are not looking to sell. On the other hand, a declining MDIA indicates redistribution effort, aka selling or profit-taking.
For Polygon, the 90-day and 180-day MDIA are both on the decline, suggesting a network-wide redistribution.
MATIC MDIA
Further adding credence to the idea of a short-term correction is the Whale Transaction metric, which tracks transfers worth $100,000 or more. A spike in this index after a rally suggests whales are moving their holdings to book profits. The recent spike in this indicator after an 11% rally denotes that a short-term correction is on its way.
MATIC Whale Transaction Count
While the short-term outlook is bearish for MATIC price, the long-term remains bullish. The $0.580 and $0.562 barriers kept the Layer 2 token compressed between August 17 to October 21. Hence, a daily candlestick close below $0.562 that flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish scenario.
In such a case, investors can expect MATIC price to crash 9.50% and tag the range low at $0.508.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price reclaims $0.60, eyes 15% rally even as Ripple trading volume hits four-year low in Q3
XRP price is making consistent growth, and by the looks of it, traders and investors are highly bullish regarding the future price action of the token. But while a price rise is a positive development if it is not backed by trading activity, it might not be too long before it corrects, which could be a threat to Ripple.
Bitcoin spot ETFs listing shows funds are aimed at money-flush investors over serving retail buyers
Bitcoin price rise has impressed both retail and institutional investors, with the latter seemingly developing a more bullish attitude towards the cryptocurrency. This rise was largely influenced by the spot Bitcoin ETF filing, hyped by the investors.
SOL open interest rises nearly $50 million in three days as Solana price revisits pre-FTX collapse highs
Solana (SOL) price is trading with a bullish bias, indicating a solid uptrend in the daily timeframe and outperforming the broader market. It comes on the back of the ongoing Solana Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, provoking or exciting the hands of perpetual traders.
Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.