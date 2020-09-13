Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT soars past $5, flipping Chainlink for the 5th spot

- Polkadot has, for the first time, made it to the top five with a market cap of $4.56 billion.
- An increase in buying volume has supported the symmetrical triangle breakout.
- If the resistance at $5.50 stays put, a reversal could ensue, sabotaging the gains made.
Polkadot has soared into the top five after displacing Chainlink. Data by CoinMarketCap shows DOT with a market cap of $4.56 billion. Polkadot entrance into the top five is not a done deal, considering Chainlink follows with a market cap of $4.51 billion. The question is, can DOT bulls sustain the uptrend?
At the time of writing, Polkadot is trading at $5.36, following an 18% spike over the last 24 hours. Breaking the stubborn resistance at $5.00, paved the way for gains eyeing $10. For now, trading above the seller congestion at $5.5 is the bulls’ priority because it will allow them to shift their focus to $6.00 and $7.00.
DOT/USD 1-hour chart
Can Polkadot sustain the uptrend?
The recent gains come after the token broke above a symmetrical triangle whose target is $7.00. The breakout was met by increased buying activity, which created enough volume for DOT as it scaled the seller congestion at $5.00.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not yet in the overbought region, which means there is still room for growth. The action above $5.50 would also encourage [more buyers to join the market, in turn, increasing the volume for gains above the next resistance at $6.00 and $7.00.
However, it is essential to anticipate the possibility of the uptrend taking a breather before even taking down the resistance at $5.50. Note that the death-cross impact at $5.37 when the 50 moving average crossed below the longer-term 100 SMA could still affect the price. Therefore, we cannot assume selling pressure is absent.
A reversal from the current price level would first seek support at the 100 MA, the former resistance at $5.00, and the 50 MA. If the losses extend further, expect losses to continue as far as $3.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
