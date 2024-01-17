Share:

Polkadot price has been on a downtrend since December 26, facing a strong rejection but the 50-day SMA provided buoyance.

Nevertheless, DOT could fall 5% to the supply zone mean threshold at $6.951, below which downtrend confirmation will manifest.

The bearish thesis will be invalidated upon a daily candlestick close above the 78.60% Fibonacci level at $8.296.

Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 5-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 7.310, reinforced by the ascending triangle that complete the triangle.

Polkadot price fills up a triangle

Polkadot (DOT) price action is filling up a triangle as it consolidates below a descending trendline while maintaining above an ascending trendline. The odds favor the downside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is dropping to show falling momentum.

In the same way, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is moving south after crossing below the signal line (orange band) during late December.

Increased selling pressure could see Polkadot price lose the support offered by the 50-day EMA at $7.310, which is almost at the confluence with the most important Fibonacci level, 61.8%, at $7.286.

An extended fall could see the DOT price fall 5% into the demand zone, stretching between $6.780 and $7.122. A break and close below is midline at $6.951 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.

In the dire case, Polkadot price could slip below the demand zone, to tag the 50% Fibonacci level at $6.576, below which the big picture bullish outlook would be invalidated. The next logical target for DOT in such a scenario would be the 100-day SMA at $5.972, or worse, the 38.6% Fibonacci level at $5.867. Such a move would denote a 20% fall below current levels.

DOT/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if buying pressure increases, Polkadot price could shatter past the falling trendline of the triangle to tag the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $7.809. Further north, the gains could see DOT market value hit the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $8.296, with a break and close above it invalidating the bearish thesis.

This would set the pace for a continuation of the trend, with Polkadot price likely to climb to fill the market range at $9.582, levels last tested on December 26.