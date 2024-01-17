- Polkadot price has been on a downtrend since December 26, facing a strong rejection but the 50-day SMA provided buoyance.
- Nevertheless, DOT could fall 5% to the supply zone mean threshold at $6.951, below which downtrend confirmation will manifest.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated upon a daily candlestick close above the 78.60% Fibonacci level at $8.296.
Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 5-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 7.310, reinforced by the ascending triangle that complete the triangle.
Also Read: Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT could continue the uptrend, rise 30% if these conditions are met
Polkadot price fills up a triangle
Polkadot (DOT) price action is filling up a triangle as it consolidates below a descending trendline while maintaining above an ascending trendline. The odds favor the downside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is dropping to show falling momentum.
In the same way, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is moving south after crossing below the signal line (orange band) during late December.
Increased selling pressure could see Polkadot price lose the support offered by the 50-day EMA at $7.310, which is almost at the confluence with the most important Fibonacci level, 61.8%, at $7.286.
An extended fall could see the DOT price fall 5% into the demand zone, stretching between $6.780 and $7.122. A break and close below is midline at $6.951 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
In the dire case, Polkadot price could slip below the demand zone, to tag the 50% Fibonacci level at $6.576, below which the big picture bullish outlook would be invalidated. The next logical target for DOT in such a scenario would be the 100-day SMA at $5.972, or worse, the 38.6% Fibonacci level at $5.867. Such a move would denote a 20% fall below current levels.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if buying pressure increases, Polkadot price could shatter past the falling trendline of the triangle to tag the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $7.809. Further north, the gains could see DOT market value hit the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $8.296, with a break and close above it invalidating the bearish thesis.
This would set the pace for a continuation of the trend, with Polkadot price likely to climb to fill the market range at $9.582, levels last tested on December 26.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
