- Polkadot price has cracked $10 again after regaining crucial support level.
- The digital asset aims for more, but might need to see a pullback first.
In our last article, we mentioned the potential of Polkadot hitting $10 if bulls could manage to push it above a critical support level at $9. Buyers succeeded and drove Polkadot price up to $10.66.
Polkadot price at risk of a short-term pullback
Despite the massive 30% breakout in the past 24 hours, some indicators have turned bearish for Polkadot. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 30-minutes chart and it’s close to doing the same on the 1-hour chart.
DOT sell signals
Additionally, Polkadot has experienced a significant spike in social volume which can often lead to corrections. The social volume metric measures the number of mentions of the coin on more than 1,000 social media channels.
DOT Social Volume
Nonetheless, the digital asset has defended a crucial support level on the daily chart in the form of the 26-EMA. The only resistance level left is located at $10.20 which has been tested several times in the past.
DOT/USD daily chart
A breakout above $10.20 can quickly drive Polkadot price towards $11 as there is practically no resistance on the way up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
