Plus Token investment exit scam stole $3 billion from victims

  • An exit scam targeted Chinese and Korean investors, stealing over $3 billion.
  • The ponzi scheme promised high yield returns of some 9-18% monthly.

 

Plus Token an exit scam has reportedly stolen over $3 billion dollars in crypto; Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS and others. 

Plus token had a significant following in Korea and China, it seen as a high yield investment program which was offering large rewards on investment to its victims in China and Korea.

The scheme advertised that it would provide 9% to 18% monthly returns on investment – with larger investments getting more rewards.

 

