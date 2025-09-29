The Pi Network's price edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Monday.

Pi Network prepares for 136 million tokens to be unlocked in October.

The technical outlook holds a bearish bias as ̌social interest declines in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 2% at the time of writing on Monday, marking a slow start to the week as the broader crypto market social interest declines.

PI token unlock amid muted market adds to sell-off risk

PiScan data reveals that 136 million PI tokens will be unlocked in October, which accounts for slightly over 1% of the circulating supply. This increase in supply could add to the selling pressure as the risk-off sentiment prevails.

PI token unlock statistics. Source: PiScan

Validating lowered interests, Joao Wedson, CEO of on-chain analytics platform Alphractal, shared a decline in the search volume of crypto-related keywords in Google Trends, which suggests that the retail investors are sitting on the sidelines.

Pi Network could retrace downward in a declining wedge

Pi Network reverses from the Pivot Point indicator level at $0.2696 on Monday, setting up a potential downcycle in a declining wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. This downtrend could test Thursday's low at $0.2565.

If bears sweep below this level, PI could nosedive to the $0.2000 round figure.

However, the technical indicators on the same chart show that selling pressure is gradually decreasing, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the oversold zone at 42. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line hold a steady upward trend approaching the zero line, which indicates a decline in bearish momentum.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, key resistance levels for PI are at the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2845, followed by the $0.3000 round figure.