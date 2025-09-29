- The Pi Network's price edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Monday.
- Pi Network prepares for 136 million tokens to be unlocked in October.
- The technical outlook holds a bearish bias as ̌social interest declines in the broader cryptocurrency market.
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by nearly 2% at the time of writing on Monday, marking a slow start to the week as the broader crypto market social interest declines.
PI token unlock amid muted market adds to sell-off risk
PiScan data reveals that 136 million PI tokens will be unlocked in October, which accounts for slightly over 1% of the circulating supply. This increase in supply could add to the selling pressure as the risk-off sentiment prevails.
PI token unlock statistics. Source: PiScan
Validating lowered interests, Joao Wedson, CEO of on-chain analytics platform Alphractal, shared a decline in the search volume of crypto-related keywords in Google Trends, which suggests that the retail investors are sitting on the sidelines.
Pi Network could retrace downward in a declining wedge
Pi Network reverses from the Pivot Point indicator level at $0.2696 on Monday, setting up a potential downcycle in a declining wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. This downtrend could test Thursday's low at $0.2565.
If bears sweep below this level, PI could nosedive to the $0.2000 round figure.
However, the technical indicators on the same chart show that selling pressure is gradually decreasing, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the oversold zone at 42. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line hold a steady upward trend approaching the zero line, which indicates a decline in bearish momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, key resistance levels for PI are at the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2845, followed by the $0.3000 round figure.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Top Crypto Gainers: ZEC, PUMP, ATH start the week strong with double-digit gains
Zcash (ZEC), Pump.fun (PUMP), and Aethir (ATH) emerge as top performers over the last 24 hours by posting double-digit gains. ZEC, PUMP, and ATH position for further gains as the broader market recovery gains momentum amid increased interest from traders.
Ethereum: ETH investors book $800 million in profits as open interest declines
Ethereum (ETH) trades around the $4,000 key level following a rise in profit realization on Friday. Ethereum saw increased profit realization on Friday, with investors booking over $800 million in profits, according to data from Santiment. The spike followed ETH's decline to $3,800 on Thursday.
SWIFT allegedly partners with big banks to test on-chain transactions using Linea
SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.