- Pi Network’s PI token struggles at $0.40 as it bounces off within a falling channel pattern.
- The increasing greed in the crypto market reflects growing risk-on sentiment among investors.
- A potential altcoin season could catalyze the next bullish run in the PI token.
Pi Network (PI) is holding at $0.40 at press time on Thursday, extending the consolidation range seen in the past few days within a larger falling channel pattern. PI token bulls eye the next leg higher as the selling pressure fades, potentially leading to a channel breakout.
As the broader cryptocurrency market reaches a record high of $4.15 trillion, rising risk-on sentiment and the potential for an altcoin season could act as additional catalysts for PI.
Optimism sparks among crypto investors
CoinMarketCap data shows that investor greed, on a scale of 0 to 100, is at 68, up from 63 on Wednesday. This heightened greed correlates with the return of risk-on sentiment among investors, fueling capital inflows and driving Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins to reach all-time highs.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: CoinMarketCap
Additionally, the Altcoin Season Index is at 41, up from last week’s 39 and last month’s 32, indicating increasing chances of a potential altcoin season. In the next potential altseason, Pi Network could experience increased capital inflow as the capital rotates from Bitcoin and other top altcoins toward riskier and more volatile cryptocurrencies such as PI.
Altcoin Season Index. Source: CoinMarketCap
Pi Network looks out for a channel breakout rally
The PI token holds steady near the $0.40 level, extending the muted sideways price action after the sharp 9.32% drop on Sunday. PI token’s reversal marks a negative cycle within a falling channel as it fell from the overhead trendline formed by connecting the highs of May 21 and June 25.
A trendline connected by the lows of May 17 and June 22 forms the lower boundary of the falling channel pattern. To reinforce a trend reversal, PI should surpass the overhead trendline, which is near the declining 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.45.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trend is upward, indicating rising bullish momentum. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 47 on the daily chart, as it moves flat below the halfway line. This indicates the fading selling pressure near the neutral level, but also a lack of buying pressure.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, an extended correction in Pi Network could test the $0.37 support zone, followed by the $0.33 level marked by the low from August 6.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash hits new yearly high, BTC reaches all-time high
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading above $621 at the time of writing on Thursday after hitting a new yearly high, fueled by Bitcoin (BTC) surge to an all-time high. The bullish momentum continues to strengthen, driven by rising Open Interest and a buy-dominant phase.
Crypto All-Time High Season: OKB hits record high as Arbitrum and Raydium follow
OKB (OKB), Arbitrum (ARB), and Raydium (RAY) rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market hits an all-time high of over $4.15 trillion on Thursday. The technical outlook and the broader market sentiment suggest further gains.
Bullish surges 83% on first day of trading following IPO
Bullish (BLSH) shares surged 83% to $68 on Wednesday — its first trading day — following its Initial Public Offering (IPO), where it raised $1.1 billion from investors. Crypto exchange Bullish ended its premiere trading day on a high note following its IPO on Wednesday.
Bitcoin reaches new all-time high after soft CPI boosts rate cut bets
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high on Wednesday, rising above $124,000, one month after establishing a record high in July, according to data from crypto exchange Binance. This marks the fourth time that the top crypto is establishing a record high in 2025.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.