- An extremely confident whale has been acquiring large quantities of PI tokens for the last two months.
- Pi Network price forms a short-term consolidation range after sharp movements last month.
- The technical outlook shares mixed signals as momentum fades within the consolidation range.
Pi Network (PI) extends consolidation around $0.6500 at the time of writing on Monday after falling over 17% the previous week, while an optimistic whale shrugs off the sharp moves to expand its PI coin holding. However, the technical outlook shares potential downside risk as the altcoin remains at a crossroads.
Whale acquires 276 million PI coins in two months
According to Pi Scan, a whale with blinders on has been constantly acquiring PI tokens for the last two months. The whale’s holdings have reached 276 million PI coins worth nearly $180 million.
Whale account. Source: PIScan.io
Over the last seven days, multiple withdrawals from the OKX exchange have recorded an inflow of 13.62 million tokens. The most recent withdrawal of 7.38 million coins from OKX happened over 8 hours ago.
Pi Network lacks momentum for a range breakout
Pi Network’s sharp correction last week prolonged the fall from May’s high at $1.6700. The downswing accounts for 60% in just over three weeks and breaks under the $0.6500 support level.
Pi Network price marked its weekly low at $0.6106 on Saturday before taking a swing at the $0.6600 resistance level. At the time of writing, PI is trapped within a sideways range between $0.6285 and $0.6586, and trades at $0.6515.
The momentum indicators imply a mild surge in momentum, as the short-term recovery from $0.6106 has led to consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which reads 47 on the 4-hour timeframe, suggests that the bearish momentum is gradually fading. Investors must remain prudent as RSI flattens out below the halfway line, alerting to a potential reversal.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator and its signal line rise towards the center line, signaling a gradual bullish shift in the underlying trend. However, similar to RSI, reversal risk looms as the positive histogram bars decline in intensity, often a precursor to bearish crossover.
The declining 4-hour, 50-period, 100-period, and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have achieved bearish alignment with negative crossovers last week. A potential range breakout could face dynamic resistance at the 50-period EMA at $0.6779 before testing the $0.7137 resistance level, aligning with the 100-period EMA.
PI/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a loss in momentum pushing a closing price below $0.6285, the range’s lower boundary, could risk a $0.6106 breakdown. In such a case, sideline traders could witness Pi Network price declining to the $0.5788 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.