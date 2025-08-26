- Pepe dropped nearly 10% on Monday, losing a crucial support level.
- The Open Interest has dropped by 8% with funding rates turning negative, signaling sell-side dominance in PEPE derivatives.
- Pepe’s total supply in profit and the holdings of large wallet investors decline, reflecting an underlying weakness.
Pepe (PEPE) edges higher by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday, after the 9.88% drop on Monday. The meme coin fell under the $0.00001000 psychological level on Monday, with bears anticipating an extended downfall. Both the on-chain and derivatives suggest an underlying weakness that could promote further selling.
Large investors' support declines as the total supply in profit drops
Santiment data shows the large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are decreasing in numbers, which is a sign of lowered support from large investors. The declining count of investors holding 100 million to 1 billion PEPE has reached 41,058, from 41,506 (monthly high) on August 9.
Similarly, cohorts with over 1 billion PEPE have declined to 9725, from the monthly high of 9815 on August 15.
PEPE supply distribution by addresses. Source: Santiment
As whales exit, the percentage of total supply in profit, tokens purchased at prices lower than the current market price, has dropped to a two-month low of 37.63%. This decline in “in the money” token share highlights increased overhead pressure.
Percent of total supply in profit. Source: Santiment
Capital moves out of PEPE derivatives
CoinGlass data indicates that the PEPE Open Interest has declined by 8% over the last 24 hours, reaching $556.95 million. A capital outflow of such a degree, due to liquidations or the closing of PEPE futures or options contracts, suggests declining investor confidence, as market sentiment shifts to risk-off.
The negative shift in funding rates to -0.0168% indicates a sell-side dominance as bearish players are willing to pay the premium required to balance spot and swap prices. Additionally, the long/short ratio is down to 0.8975, indicating a greater number of active short positions.
PEPE Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass
PEPE risks further losses to a crucial demand zone
PEPE recovers by 1% at press time on the day, after three consecutive days of losses, which peaked on Monday with a 9.88% decline. The frog-themed meme coin retested the $0.00000986 support-turned-resistance level.
The path of least resistance indicates an extension of the downtrend. A further decline in PEPE could test the $0.00000900 support zone, marked by the green band on the daily chart.
The possibility of death cross looms over PEPE's daily chart as the declining 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) move closer to the 200-day EMA.
Similarly, the momentum indicators on the daily chart hold a bearish bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line extend the declining trend in negative territory after a short-lived merger, reflecting resurfaced bearish momentum.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 40 on the same day, inching closer to the oversold zone as buying pressure wanes.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
A revival in PEPE will require a decisive close above this level, which could potentially target the 200-day EMA at $0.00001115.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market liquidations surge to $935M as Fartcoin, OKB, and CRV plunge
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), OKB (OKB), and Curve DAO (CRV) emerge as frontrunners in the declining market trend, with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has incurred $935.44 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin drops below $110,000 and Ethereum slipped below $4,500 on Monday.
Avalanche Price Forecast: Grayscale files SEC registration for Avalanche Trust
Avalanche (AVAX) price hovers above its key level at $22.53 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after falling over 9% the previous day. Market participants digest Grayscale Investments’ move to file an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Monday.
B Strategy unveils $1 billion BNB treasury plan with YZi Labs support
BNB saw a 2% decline on Monday despite B Strategy's plan to launch a $1 billion BNB treasury, with support from YZi Labs. B Strategy disclosed plans to establish a BNB treasury via a US-listed company with up to $1 billion in initial investment.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges 8% amid strong accumulation from BitMine and Bitcoin whales
Ethereum (ETH) fell by 8% on Monday as BitMine (BMNR) and Bitcoin (BTC) whales increased their accumulation of the leading altcoin. Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion extended its lead as the largest corporate treasury of the top altcoin after acquiring 190,500 ETH last week, per a statement on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.