Optimism receives backlash after decision to split 116 million OP tokens for treasury management

Optimism revealed plans to sell 116 million tokens to seven purchasers in a private sale for treasury management.

Despite the transaction not affecting price significantly, it has raised concerns among onlookers.

Based on the community’s governance rules for treasury appropriations, the decision ought to have been put to a vote.

Optimism (OP) network recently announced the sale of 116 million OP tokens valued at around $162.4 million in a private sale to seven purchasers for treasury management. While the transaction was not expected to impact OP price, it has provoked backlash from onlookers with some questioning the network’s commitment to its own rules.

Optimism community backlash

In the beginning, one user lauded the Optimism ecosystem for informing the community involved, highlighting that this transparency explained the level of interest other DAOs have expressed toward the Optimism network, looking to learn and build around it.

However, what they missed was that such decisions, requiring treasury appropriations, require community involvement, going as deep as a vote instead of merely informing them.

Optimism Foundation accountability manual

One onlooker, @WazzCrypto, attributed this oversight to why DAOs tend to have a hard time staying on top, saying, “They do not even make an effort to obey their own rules.” Another, @HsakaTrades, renowned as a useful source for key insights in the crypto realm, called out the Optimism network for refusing to disclose the terms of the sale.

Op governance response

The two backlashes are only a tiny drop in the ocean, with engagements intensifying as community members respond to the announcement. One community member said:

Is there more about (if any) previously agreed commitments on how they will be involved in governance? Because currently 69M OP tokens are delegated and 116M OP sold is a massive shock to consider.

While there is general understanding about why the names of the seven delegates to purchase the tokens is kept private, across board, community members have expressed interest in the associated wallet addresses.

The move has also been found to be in conflict with the decentralization narrative.