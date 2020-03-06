- The recent report shows that cryptocurrency becomes less popular with criminals.
- Bitcoin and major altcoins are gaining ground after a move above key technical levels.
Only one 1% of all cryptocurrency transactions are related to illegal activities according to the recent research performed by Chainalysis. The experts found out that an aggregated amount of cryptocurrency transactions reached $1 trillion, while the number of cryptocurrency users has been growing steadily through 2019.
Also, the experts noted the decreased usage of digital assets in illegal transactions. Currently, the industry looks much healthier than within the first years of its existence, where the lion's share of activity took place on darknet marketplaces. Now cryptocurrency users mostly prefer to deal with legal trading platforms.
However, the other side of this development is the vulnerability of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. The trading platforms often fall victims of hack attacks and security breaches. As a result, the trading platforms have been paying special attention to security features, Chainanalysis reports.
Hack attacks and coin theft is often regarded as a key barrier on the way to cryptocurrency mass adoption, while global governments and regulators cite money-laundering and illegal operations as key concerns about cryptocurrency usage.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in a green zone. BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,158, while ETH/USD is getting close to $140.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
BCH/USD closes in on $350 amid bulls slumber land exodus
Bitcoin Cash bulls are coming back from the sidelines and making a grand entrance into the stage. This follows a sharp spike from the opening value at $337 to $351.97 (intraday high).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.