Users of Skrill CAN directly exchange cryptocurrencies stored in their wallets.

They currently support; BTC, BCH, EOS, ETH, ETC, LTC, XLM, XRP, and ZRX.

Skrill, an online payments service, has announced the introduction of a new feature, which allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies directly.

The crypto-to-crypto option gives users the ability to use Bitcoin (BTC) stored in wallets to buy and sell eight other supported cryptocurrencies, including; Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Skrill Limited is a company registered as a money service business regulated by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and licensed to operate within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Its app, available for both Android and iOS devices, lets you purchase crypto with over 100 payment methods and conversion of 40 different fiat currencies into BTC, BCH, EOS, ETH, ETC, LTC, XLM, XRP, and ZRX.