- Antoni Tenchev says Bitcoin is an incredible asset, which delivers systematic asymmetric returns.
- He also shared his views on why Bitcoin has not become an established method of payment.
In an interview on Bloomberg TV's “Bloomberg Markets: European Open,” co-founder of Nexo, Antoni Trenchev, said that Bitcoin’s price can very easily" reach $50K by the end of 2020.
I think that very easily we could see Bitcoin going up to $50,000 by the end of this year. We have our analysts at Nexo crunching the numbers, doing very substantial research... it's the halving coming up because, you know, the rewards for miners are dropping... Last time this happened, Bitcoin rallied 4000%. And it's been an incredible asset -- uncorrelated to the overall market, it delivers systematic asymmetric returns..
When asked why Bitcoin had not become an established method of payment, he answered:
Well, that's a very good question. I mean, the initial idea was we're gonna pay for coffee with Bitcoin, but obviously that has failed to materialize... The narrative now that is much more persuasive is that Bitcoin is the new gold, and we see confirmation like with the turmoil that we have this morning. Bitcoin is rallying on par with gold... If Bitcoin is the new gold and it just captures just like 10% of the total market cap of gold.. that'll be Bitcoin at $50,000. So you gotta stop thinking in terms of whole bitcoins and start thinking of satoshis because that will be what most people will be able to afford...
You can read about the latest Bitcoin price action here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
Bitcoin is concentrating on breaking key barriers towards $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency spent most of December in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,500. The recent break above $7,800 seems to have revived the buyers’ interest in the digital asset.
XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
Ripple has been among the best performers this week considering that it posted a surge in the excess of 10% on Monday. The digital asset is attempting to break the downtrend encountered in the last two quarters of 2019.
DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in 4 days
DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened.
ETC/USD rejects 5.00 psychological level
The Ethereum Classic chart below shows that sellers rejected the price moving above the 5.00 psychological level. The price also found resistance at the trendline that confluences with the area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.