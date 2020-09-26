NEO Technical Analysis: A test of 200-HMA likely on NEO’s road to recovery

- NEO/USD remains trapped between 50 and 200-HMA.
- Hourly RSI has ticked higher above the midline.
- 200-HMA is likely to be tested in the near-term.
NEO (NEO/USD) witnessed good two-way businesses on Friday, having finally settled in the red after fading a spike above the $23 mark.
So far this Saturday’s trading, the buyers have regained control, allowing a tepid bounce in the spot. At the time of writing the No. 19 coin rises 2.4% to $21.82.
Looking at it technically on the hourly chart, the price is trending upwards after bottoming out last Tuesday at $18.60, carving out a potential rising channel formation. Meanwhile, the sellers continue to lurk above $23, leaving the rates in a familiar range.
The NEO bulls have managed to defend the 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $21.60 on Saturday, despite the overnight drop to near the $21 region.
Over the last hour, the spot caught a fresh bid-wave and recaptured the 21-HMA, now at $21.61, opening doors towards the horizontal 200-HMA resistance at $22.30.
A sustained break above the latter is needed to take on the $23 barrier once again.
Alternatively, a rejection at the 200-HMA hurdle could reinforce the bearish bias, as the critical support at $21.60 could be put at risk. That level is the confluence of the 21 and 50-HMAs.
Further down, the rising trendline support at $21.41 will be challenged. Acceptance below which would validate a rising channel formation, with the next downside target seen at the horizontal 100-HMA at $20.83.
To conclude, the spot is set to extend the bounce to 200-HMA, with the uptick in the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 53.90, also backing the upside potential in the near-term.
NEO/USD: Hourly chart
NEO/USD: Additional levels to consider
NEO/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.51200
|Today Daily Change %
|2.40
|Today daily open
|21.339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.7223
|Daily SMA50
|18.45088
|Daily SMA100
|14.71404
|Daily SMA200
|11.76047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.2
|Previous Daily Low
|20.863
|Previous Weekly High
|25.604
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.605
|Previous Monthly High
|22.871
|Previous Monthly Low
|11.454
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.75573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.30727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.40133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.46367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.06433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.73833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.13767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.07533
