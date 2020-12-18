Neo price could see a massive 70% move if it can defend this critical support level

- Neo price sits at a critical support level above the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel.
- Bulls have defended this level several times in the past and aim for a rebound again.
Neo price formed a long-term ascending parallel channel on the weekly chart and it’s currently sitting right above the lower boundary support of the pattern. If bulls can defend this critical level, they will aim for a massive 70% move.
Neo price on the verge of a colossal rebound
NEO is currently trading at $17.7 inside a weekly ascending parallel channel and has defended the lower trendline support again in the past week. Additionally, the 26-EMA also coincides with the support level at $16.5, adding more strength to it.
NEO/USD weekly chart
A successful rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel can drive NEO price towards the middle trendline at $22.5 and as high as $28.3, the upper trendline resistance level.
NEO/USD weekly chart
However, a breakdown below the critical support level at $16.5 would be an extremely bearish sign with the potential to drop NEO price towards $13.2, the 50-SMA, $11.7, the 100-SMA, and as low as $8.8 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
