Nearly 80% of Bitcoin transactions may be related to  money laundering - CipherTrace research

- Bitcoin cross-border transactions may be involved in money-laundering.
- Weak KYC proscedures put large financial institutionsl at risk.
Bitcoins were moved across the borders in 74% of all transactions in 2019, which heightens risks of money laundering, the experts of the cryptocurrency research company CipherTrace found out. They also added that insufficient KYC/AML measures may pose risks for bands and other regulated financial institutions.
They have analyzed how the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations for the cryptographic industry will affect banks that are increasingly involved in servicing industry participants.
FATF published new rules for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in June 2019 and gave organization twelve months to implement them.
CipherTrace analyzed KYC procedures of 500 leading VASPs and came to the conclusion that 57% of them had weak or insufficient KYC/AML measures. While the figure is lower than a year ago (67%), it is still alarmingly high.
The experts pointed out that criminals are constantly looking for new loopholes and quickly use them to launder money and hide their traces. It means that the cryptocurrency exchanges need to strengthen their KYC/AML measures to reduce the risks for both buyers and sellers of the cryptocurrency, especially, if the transaction involves fiat currency.
CipherTrace estimates that a typical large U.S. bank handles over $2 billion in crypto-related payments per year without identifying them as such. The company's specialists believe that the banks cannot cope with this problem on their one. The cryptocurrency industry has to strengthen its approach to KYC/AML.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing.
IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch
IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.
Ethereum needs to tackle scalability issue to hold the leadership
Investor and Cryptocurrency researcher Qiao Wang warned that Ethereum might lose its leading position if it fails to roll out ETH 2.00 update and tackle the scalability issues.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.