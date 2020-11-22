Nearly $20 million stolen from the DeFi protocol Pickle Finance

- Pickle Finance loses #20 million in stablecoin DAI.
- The token of the project loses over 50% of its value.
Another liquidity mining project fell victim to the hack attack and lost about $20 million of users' funds in DAI tokens. The attacker exploited the vulnerability of Pickle Finance smart contract called DAI PickleJar using fake swaps.
Notably, the hacker chose to avoid a flash loan scheme used in most similar incidents recently. Instead, they deployed a malicious jar and passed in fake swaps.
Emiliano Bonassi, a founder of DeFi Italy and a white hacker, explained in the recent tweet:
Evil jars deployed during the attack and passed in the swapExactJarForJar. In addition, in the second invocation for swapExactJarForJar, there were passed a target and doing a delegate call to CurveProxyPool.
He also added that the attacker used a really elaborate scheme.
The team of the project confirmed the exploit and said that 19,759,355 DAI were drained. They also added that the attacker used a very complicated scheme involving many components from the Pickle protocol. Currently, the team is working on the solution together with a group of white hackers.
While we work on the fix to remove the attack vector, the white hat group has decided that we should not publish any details of the actual attack yet. Although we have taken steps to mitigate further attacks, we do not want to tempt fate in the meantime.
The token of the project (PICKLE) lost over 50% of its value after the hack attack. The price tested the low of $8.84 before recovering to $12 by the time of writing. The project takes 2333 place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, while its total capitalization remains unknown.
Pickle allows users to earn PICKLE tokens in exchange for liquidity in four stablecoin pools: DAI/ETH USDC/ETH USDT/ETH sUSD/ETH.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC stops within a whisker of $19,000, bearish signals piling up
Bitcoin bulls had another shot of dopamine as the pioneer digital currency resumed the growth after a short consolidation phase above $18,000. BTC/USD hit $18,980 during early Asian hours on Saturday and retreated to $18,650 by ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP jumps above $0.43 with no resistance ahead
Ripple's XRP is the best-performing digital asset out of the top-10 on Saturday. The coin has gained over 30% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.40 at the time of writing. The price hit $0.436, the highest level ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: Growth ETH 2.0 sends the price to the moon adoption
Ethereum hits the highest level since July 2018 amid growing ETH 2.0 adoption. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $61 billion and an average daily trading volume of $22 billion has ...
Nearly $20 million stolen from the DeFi protocol Pickle Finance
Another liquidity mining project fell victim to the hack attack and lost about $20 million of users' funds in DAI tokens. The attacker exploited the vulnerability of Pickle Finance smart contract called DAI PickleJar using fake swaps.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.