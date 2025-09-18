- MYX Finance rally faces overhead pressure at $18, risking a potential reversal.
- MemeCore hits a record high with bulls anticipating an uptrend above $3.
- Fartcoin recovery struggles to surpass the 200-day EMA.
MYX Finance (MYX), MemeCore (M), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top performers over the last 24 hours, as the broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery following the 25 basis points rate cut announced by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The renewed interest in the meme coins suggests that the traders anticipate further recovery, while the technical outlook for MYX Finance remains mixed.
Renewed interest in meme coins
Typically, a reduction in interest rates fuels the risk-on sentiment among traders due to easy access to liquidity, which could increase the exposure to risk assets such as high-risk cryptocurrencies like meme coins. CoinGlass data shows a similar trend as the Open Interest (OI) of MemeCore and Fartcoin surge 5% and 13% reaching $739 million and $128 million, respectively, over the last 24 hours. This spark in OI reflects increased capital inflow in the derivatives market, as traders gain confidence.
Meme coins Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
On the other hand, MYX Finance's OI remains broadly steady at $216 million, indicating that the interest could have peaked out.
MYX Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
MYX Finance rally takes a breather
MYX Finance trades above $16, retracing nearly 6% at press time on Thursday following the 52% gains from the previous day. The intraday pullback reflects a reversal from an area close to the all-time high of $19.00 on the 4-hour chart.
If the pullback intensifies, MYX could test the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $12.48, followed by the $9.83 support level marked on Monday.
The momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart indicate a cooldown in the uptrend as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) curves down from the overbought zone to 62, with further space on the downside before reaching the halfway line. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line maintain a steady rise, but the decline in green histogram bars suggests lowered bullish momentum.
MYX/USDT 4-hour price chart.
Looking up, if MYX crosses above the $19.00 peak, it could extend the rally to the R2 pivot level at $26.72.
MemeCore eyes further gains above $3.00
MemeCore edges higher by 3% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending the 15% rise from Wednesday. The bulls anticipate this meme coin to surpass the $3.00 milestone as it reached a record high of $2.99 on the previous day.
A decisive close above the $3.00 mark could target the $3.19 level, aligning with the R2 pivot level.
The momentum indicators on the 4-hour chart uphold a buy signal as RSI remains overbought at 75, suggesting heightened buying pressure, while the MACD crosses above its signal line, indicating a bullish shift in trend.
M/USDT 4-hour price chart.
On the downside, if MemeCore flips before reaching the $3.00 mark, the 50-period EMA at $2.31 could act as the immediate support level.
Fartcoin struggles at the 200-day EMA
Fartcoin edges lower by 1% from the 200-day EMA at $0.9309 at press time on Thursday, struggling to extend the 6.76% gains from the previous day. The intraday pullback halts the two straight days of recovery, reflecting a slowdown in the falling wedge breakout rally on the daily chart.
If Fartcoin exceeds the 200-day EMA at $0.9309, it could extend the rally to the 50% retracement level, which is drawn from the July 22 peak at $1.6900 to the September 2 low of $0.6835, at $1.0748.
The RSI holds a steady move above the halfway line at 54, suggesting a bullish incline. At the same time, the MACD hits the zero line as the signal line follows, indicating a rise in bullish momentum.
Fartcoin/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if Fartcoin extends the intraday pullback, it could retest the $0.6839 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
XRP offers mixed signals ahead of the Fed interest-rate cut
XRP remains above $3.00, underpinned by growing optimism for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. XRP exchange outflows surge, backing short-term bullish potential, but rising exchange reserves signal potential selling pressure.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE pullback tests weak hands as Fed rate cut lingers
Dogecoin (DOGE) shows signs of weakness, trading above $0.2650 on Wednesday. The meme coin has retraced by more than 13% from the previous week's high, testing the resilience of holders and traders alike.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes 27% rise as Forward Industries announces $4 billion equity offering
Solana (SOL) edges lower toward the $230 short-term support at the time of writing as investors look forward to the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH steady and XRP slides as Fed interest-rate cut looms
Bitcoin uptrend retests $117,000, underpinned by steady ETF inflows and optimism ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Ethereum lags recovery despite holding support at $4,500, reflecting downturn in ETF inflows.
Bitcoin: BTC extends recovery as market readies for Fed rate cut
Bitcoin steadies around $115,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 4%. This recovery is further fueled by strong institutional inflows and renewed corporate accumulation this week.
