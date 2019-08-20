Business Korea covered a report suggesting that most cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, are subject to bankruptcy.

The report cited low trading volumes, as to why this danger is so prominent for domestic companies.

In terms of the report from Business Korea, it covers ground that the only companies that are “safe” from going into bankruptcy are the ones that belong to the top 100 list available in the world.

